Cwm LLC Invests $4.64 Million in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 157,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,640,000. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SelectQuote at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in SelectQuote by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 805,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,716,000 after acquiring an additional 404,898 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SelectQuote during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in SelectQuote by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SelectQuote by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in SelectQuote during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $951,000. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SelectQuote news, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sq Co-Investors Llc sold 513,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $13,593,139.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,889,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,009,373.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,300,521 shares of company stock valued at $35,692,073. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SLQT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of SLQT opened at $30.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a current ratio of 19.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.82. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion and a PE ratio of -192.63.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

