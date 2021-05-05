Cwm LLC Buys New Position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 157,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,640,000. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SelectQuote as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $928,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sq Co-Investors Llc sold 513,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $13,593,139.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,889,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,009,373.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,300,521 shares of company stock worth $35,692,073. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLQT opened at $30.82 on Wednesday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.63. The company has a quick ratio of 19.76, a current ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day moving average is $24.82.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SLQT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. SelectQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

