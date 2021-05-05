iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 1,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM opened at $373.16 on Wednesday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $242.22 and a 12 month high of $392.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.00.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

