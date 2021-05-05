Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Quidel were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in Quidel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Quidel by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Quidel by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Quidel by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Quidel alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on QDEL. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Quidel from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.00.

In other news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $84,909.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,868.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $165.30 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,956,897.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,270 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,445. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $110.01 on Wednesday. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $104.40 and a one year high of $306.72. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.24.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. The business had revenue of $809.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.41 million. On average, analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.