Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Elastic were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth about $13,435,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Elastic during the third quarter worth approximately $2,345,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Elastic by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Elastic by 553.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $1,714,921.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,034,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 79,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $10,566,554.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,527,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,259,590.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,468 shares of company stock valued at $16,874,165. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on Elastic in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Elastic from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Elastic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.65.

ESTC opened at $110.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.63. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.72 and a beta of 1.16. Elastic has a one year low of $63.35 and a one year high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.47 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

