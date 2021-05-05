GoldMint 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,178.00 (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 36.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 5th. GoldMint has a total market capitalization of $429,413.42 and $2,178.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GoldMint has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. One GoldMint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.39 or 0.00087538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00071514 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $467.30 or 0.00845325 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,366.57 or 0.09707949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00101303 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00044107 BTC.

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint (MNTP) is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The GoldMint Company is a global network of Custody Bot terminals, both proprietary and franchised. They are designed to implement the exchange of physical gold to local fiat currency or GOLD cryptocurrency and vice versa. GoldMint earns commissions on both exchange operations in terminals and transactions that take place on their blockchain network. And, of course, their partners will be able to earn with as well- terminals franchisees, owners of the utility MNTP cryptocurrency and thousands of our clients, who will buy, sell, pawn and transfer physical and digital gold using the infrastructure we created – just as current operations with fiat cash and digital money. The uniqueness of GOLD token which combines the properties of physical gold and cryptocurrencies along with Custody Bot terminal of own design gives us advantages to develop global, profitable and transparent business. MNTP use cases:• It is necessary to record data in the MINT blockchain.• It gives discounts on the GOLD transactions in the MINT blockchain network.• It allows the owner to receive a part of network-wide GOLD commissions.• The MNT owner is allowed to obtain a franchise for the Custody Bot “

GoldMint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

