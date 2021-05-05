Short Interest in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Declines By 16.8%

Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 422,500 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 507,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hooker Furniture from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ HOFT opened at $39.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.19. Hooker Furniture has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $467.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). Hooker Furniture had a positive return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 2.17%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hooker Furniture by 66.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 94,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in Hooker Furniture by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hooker Furniture by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Hooker Furniture by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company operates through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

