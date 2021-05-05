Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Short Interest Update

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the March 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASBFY opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average is $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. Associated British Foods has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Grupo Santander raised shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

