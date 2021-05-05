iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) Short Interest Down 16.6% in April

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 431,400 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the March 31st total of 517,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 622,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of iSun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Peck sold 13,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $208,761.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,585,834.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Patrick Sullivan sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $232,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,678.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,999 shares of company stock worth $2,410,191 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in iSun in the first quarter worth about $1,487,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iSun in the first quarter worth $2,749,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iSun during the first quarter valued at $7,343,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISUN opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. iSun has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $32.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.98.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 million.

About iSun

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

