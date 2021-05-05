The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Trading Up 4.4%

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) shares shot up 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 262.50 ($3.43) and last traded at GBX 262.50 ($3.43). 313,501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 389,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 251.50 ($3.29).

GYM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.33) target price on shares of The Gym Group in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 308 ($4.02) price target on shares of The Gym Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 273 ($3.57).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 246.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 219.34. The company has a market capitalization of £411.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.18.

In other news, insider Paul Gilbert sold 204,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.29), for a total transaction of £515,193.84 ($673,104.05).

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

