NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) shot up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $107.00 and last traded at $107.00. 160 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.65.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.92.

About NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

