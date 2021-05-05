WinCash (WCC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $569.00

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 5th. One WinCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0487 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WinCash has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. WinCash has a market cap of $73,055.33 and approximately $569.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WinCash alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00010447 BTC.

WinCash Profile

WCC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

WinCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WinCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WinCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WCCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for WinCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WinCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.