Rally (RLY) Tops One Day Volume of $13.66 Million

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 5th. Rally has a total market cap of $147.29 million and $13.66 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally coin can currently be bought for $1.09 or 0.00001969 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rally has traded 33.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00068092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.43 or 0.00271473 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $654.32 or 0.01180815 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00033853 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.56 or 0.00740916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,540.03 or 1.00229457 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,983,050 coins. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

