Citigroup Begins Coverage on Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dada Nexus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Monday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Dada Nexus presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.43.

NASDAQ DADA opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and a PE ratio of -6.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.49. Dada Nexus has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $61.27.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Dada Nexus will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DADA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dada Nexus by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth about $7,116,000. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $879,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

