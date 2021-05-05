C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.67.

Shares of CHRW opened at $99.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $69.85 and a 1-year high of $106.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 270.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 25,358 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 32,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

