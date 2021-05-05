Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Stella-Jones Inc. Increased by Analyst (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) – Analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Stella-Jones in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.04. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SJ. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$56.00 target price on shares of Stella-Jones in a research note on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stella-Jones to C$56.60 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$47.50 to C$51.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Stella-Jones in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.94.

TSE:SJ opened at C$52.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$51.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$47.29. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of C$30.38 and a 52-week high of C$54.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion and a PE ratio of 16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.41.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$464.00 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is 23.08%.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

