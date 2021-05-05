Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 29,242 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,242 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,546 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 586,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,868,000 after buying an additional 343,120 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,253 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,587.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 272 shares of company stock valued at $13,336 and have sold 48,571 shares valued at $2,444,211. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRVL opened at $44.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $55.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.79.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.84.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

