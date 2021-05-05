Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $302,787.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,777 shares in the company, valued at $568,004.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,814. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.27 and a 200 day moving average of $47.67. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

