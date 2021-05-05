Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,536 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Twitter were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,813,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 487,414 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 3,560.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 317,103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,111,000 after purchasing an additional 308,441 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 148,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 13,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. OTR Global upgraded Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.53.

In other news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $500,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,280 shares of company stock worth $3,549,899 in the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of -39.42, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.74 and a 200 day moving average of $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

