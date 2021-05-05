Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,016 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 102.4% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Amphenol by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 91,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 43,292 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,862.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:APH opened at $66.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.97 and its 200-day moving average is $65.24. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $69.62. The stock has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

APH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

