Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 15,160 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,160 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 6.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 623,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,873,000 after acquiring an additional 38,932 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 80,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM opened at $132.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.26. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $101.89 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.04.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

SJM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.67.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

