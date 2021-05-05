The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stake Decreased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,160 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $132.47 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $101.89 and a one year high of $134.12. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.04.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. On average, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

