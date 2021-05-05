Axis DeFi Achieves Market Cap of $945,460.72 (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. Axis DeFi has a total market cap of $945,460.72 and $112,375.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Axis DeFi has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Axis DeFi coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000820 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00088247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00019823 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00071763 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $466.10 or 0.00842888 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,435.04 or 0.09828693 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.08 or 0.00101415 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00044178 BTC.

Axis DeFi Coin Profile

Axis DeFi (CRYPTO:AXIS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axis DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axis DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

