Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $158.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $151.00 to $158.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IFF. BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.40.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $145.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $145.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,097,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,471 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,879,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $857,573,000 after purchasing an additional 542,623 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,960,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,721 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,021.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,052,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $286,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,792 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,741,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,563,000 after acquiring an additional 271,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

