Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for OneMain (OMF)

OneMain (NYSE: OMF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/4/2021 – OneMain had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $69.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – OneMain was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

4/28/2021 – OneMain had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $69.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – OneMain had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

4/18/2021 – OneMain was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – OneMain had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/15/2021 – OneMain had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $66.00 to $69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – OneMain had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $66.00 to $69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $56.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.85. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.28.

Get OneMain Holdings Inc alerts:

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in OneMain by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.