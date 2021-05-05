Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 30.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OUST opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. Ouster has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $17.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ouster in the first quarter worth about $579,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ouster during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Ouster during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,461,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Ouster during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc develops multi-beam digital lidar sensors and software products for autonomous vehicles, drones, mapping, defense, robotics, industrials, building security, smart cities, virtual reality/augmented reality (VR/AR), and others. The company provides high-resolution lidar sensors for long, mid, and short range applications.

