HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Research analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.66% from the stock’s previous close.

ITOS has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.14. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). Equities analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $188,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

