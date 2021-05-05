Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 111,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,977,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 34.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 17,190 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 579.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $45.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.81. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -65.61 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,847.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Veracyte from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist began coverage on Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.38.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

