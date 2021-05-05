Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $9,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $116.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 1.39. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $47.40 and a 52 week high of $124.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $1.01. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

