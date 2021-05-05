AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,348 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,348 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,688,000.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF stock opened at $157.98 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 12 month low of $99.62 and a 12 month high of $187.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.01 and its 200-day moving average is $155.55.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

