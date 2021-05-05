Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $295.00 at KeyCorp

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $280.00 to $295.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software giant’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.42 EPS.

MSFT has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $247.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $175.68 and a 52 week high of $263.19. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $67,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

