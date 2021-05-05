Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the third quarter valued at $811,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 9.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 229,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,146 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $159,431.52. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $794,142.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,018 shares of company stock worth $1,023,232 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $129.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.98 and a 52 week high of $149.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 115.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

