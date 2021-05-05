Robert W. Baird Raises Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target to $210.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FRPT. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stephens began coverage on Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.71.

FRPT stock opened at $175.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,594.69, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $65.01 and a 12-month high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Freshpet will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,438.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,927 shares in the company, valued at $26,780,219.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,460 shares of company stock worth $1,069,466 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 369.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 71.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

