ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ProPhase Labs, Inc., formerly known as The Quigley Corporation, is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of a diversified range of homeopathic and health products that are offered to the general public. The Company’s mission is to develop and market natural health care pharmaceuticals and nutriceuticals that offer pioneering new options to improve patient treatment results. Its consumer health products, marketed through ProPhase Labs and certain subsidiaries, include the original COLD-EEZE®, a zinc gluconate glycine product. COLD-EEZE® family of lozenges and sugar free tablets reduce the severity and duration of the common cold. Its customers include wholesalers and distributors, as well as independent and chain food, drug and mass merchandise stores and pharmacies. ProPhase Labs is also engaged in the research and development of potential natural base health products along with supplements and cosmeceuticals for human and veterinary use. The Company is headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. “

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

PRPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ProPhase Labs from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of PRPH stock opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average is $8.78. ProPhase Labs has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 8.35.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.21). ProPhase Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 12.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProPhase Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in ProPhase Labs in the first quarter worth about $439,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the first quarter worth about $880,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares during the period. 3.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProPhase Labs (PRPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.