Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Short Interest Up 20.4% in April

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 703,400 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the March 31st total of 584,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of FRG stock opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.69. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $496.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.13 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FRG. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franchise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRG. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in Franchise Group by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 258,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 61,600 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,367 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,239,000. Institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.