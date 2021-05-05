Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on JNPR. Barclays upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Juniper Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.33.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $27.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.65.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $155,685.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,052 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,852.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,206,946.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,591. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth $925,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 18.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 23,985 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.8% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 55,153 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,301 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

