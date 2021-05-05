Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $239.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LOW. Zelman & Associates reissued a hold rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $184.80.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW opened at $200.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $106.20 and a 52 week high of $208.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 26,767 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,589,000 after purchasing an additional 212,738 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.