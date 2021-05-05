Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $239.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LOW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $184.80.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $200.30 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $106.20 and a 12-month high of $208.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.83. The company has a market capitalization of $143.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.