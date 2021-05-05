Royal Bank of Canada Raises Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $151.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $151.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.13.

Get Polaris alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $142.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.68 and a 200-day moving average of $114.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 431.15 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Polaris has a 12 month low of $62.09 and a 12 month high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Polaris will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,126,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,737,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,023 shares of company stock valued at $22,175,616 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PII. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.