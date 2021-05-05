Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.84, for a total value of $530,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at $20,005,052.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, March 8th, Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total value of $509,265.00.

NYSE:PANW opened at $345.60 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.76 and a 52 week high of $403.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.48 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $342.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.06.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 14,510 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,038 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,709,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 836 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,660 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 172,488 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $55,551,000 after acquiring an additional 20,552 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

