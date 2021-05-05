Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $170.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BILL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $146.26 on Wednesday. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $56.10 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion and a PE ratio of -281.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.64.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.94 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 9,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,631,882.56. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,189.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.26, for a total transaction of $352,520.00. Insiders have sold 149,057 shares of company stock worth $24,781,275 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

