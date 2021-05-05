Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $188.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $185.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.86% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $167.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $159.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.48.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group stock opened at $123.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.16 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $42.55 and a 1-year high of $212.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.99.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,712,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,713,000 after buying an additional 670,068 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,674,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,478,000 after buying an additional 86,773 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,665,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Zillow Group by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,454,000 after buying an additional 86,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.