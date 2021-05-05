Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $188.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $185.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.86% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $167.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $159.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.48.
Zillow Group stock opened at $123.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.16 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $42.55 and a 1-year high of $212.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.99.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,712,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,713,000 after buying an additional 670,068 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,674,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,478,000 after buying an additional 86,773 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,665,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Zillow Group by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,454,000 after buying an additional 86,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.
Zillow Group Company Profile
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.
