Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Earns “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

MRNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $234.00 target price (up previously from $208.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.22.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $173.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a PE ratio of -107.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.68. Moderna has a 12-month low of $46.13 and a 12-month high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,836,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $301,633,712.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,141,666.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total transaction of $1,928,742.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,463,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,655,991.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,724,566 shares of company stock worth $837,044,304. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,461,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

