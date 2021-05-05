Wedbush Raises Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $132.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SBUX. Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.80.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $114.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.34 billion, a PE ratio of 148.19, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,184,183,000 after buying an additional 259,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,073 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,257,092,000 after purchasing an additional 230,070 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,116,987,000 after buying an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.