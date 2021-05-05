Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tricida, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of novel therapeutics to address renal, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. Tricida, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Tricida alerts:

Tricida stock opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 7.00. Tricida has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $32.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $229.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.40.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts anticipate that Tricida will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tricida by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tricida by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tricida in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Tricida by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Tricida by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tricida (TCDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.