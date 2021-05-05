Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 207 ($2.70) to GBX 202 ($2.64) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 197 ($2.57).
LON:MRW opened at GBX 176 ($2.30) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 179.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 177.05. The firm has a market cap of £4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a one year low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a one year high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.48.
About Wm Morrison Supermarkets
Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.
