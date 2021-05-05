Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 207 ($2.70) to GBX 202 ($2.64) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 197 ($2.57).

LON:MRW opened at GBX 176 ($2.30) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 179.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 177.05. The firm has a market cap of £4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a one year low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a one year high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.11 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s previous dividend of $4.00. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.72%.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

