Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Cooper Tire & Rubber Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:CTB)

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) – KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.01. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Standpoint Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

NYSE CTB opened at $57.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.74 and a 200 day moving average of $45.61. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $59.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $655.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.12 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,773,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,818,000 after purchasing an additional 357,999 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 758,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,717,000 after purchasing an additional 77,155 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,433,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.