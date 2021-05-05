Flushing Financial Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Flushing Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Flushing Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 15.61%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FFIC. Zacks Investment Research raised Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Flushing Financial stock opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.38. Flushing Financial has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.78 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Flushing Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,268,000 after acquiring an additional 94,407 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,153,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,832,000 after buying an additional 19,631 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Flushing Financial by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 700,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after purchasing an additional 192,021 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flushing Financial by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 96,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flushing Financial by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 368,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 200,126 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

