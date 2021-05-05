Mizuho Increases Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $275.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on V. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $246.32.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE:V opened at $232.03 on Tuesday. Visa has a one year low of $173.82 and a one year high of $237.50. The company has a market cap of $453.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,838,958. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,273,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $254,640,000 after buying an additional 24,593 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Visa by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,479 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,226 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 35,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,765,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.