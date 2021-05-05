Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for JELD-WEN in a report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JELD. Zacks Investment Research raised JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price target on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JELD-WEN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

NYSE:JELD opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average is $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $40,296.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,838,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 1,021.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.